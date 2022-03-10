 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

Watch now: Metro winter storm update

Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.

