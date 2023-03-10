Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
