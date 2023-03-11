Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
