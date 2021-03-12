Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We w…
Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. It sho…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occa…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Council Bluff…
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31…