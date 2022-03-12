 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Saturday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

Watch now: Metro winter storm update

