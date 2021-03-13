Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.