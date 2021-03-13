 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert