Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.