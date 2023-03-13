It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
