Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Sunday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Council Bluffs, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…
Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occa…
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degree…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Rain. Becoming windy late. Low 42F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Periods of t…
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…