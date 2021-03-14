 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Sunday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Council Bluffs, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

