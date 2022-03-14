Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.