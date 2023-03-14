Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flurries possible Friday morning, but a good chance of rain and snow Saturday morning in southeastern Nebraska
Stray snow flurries this morning, but the afternoon and evening hours look dry. A wintry mix looks to make a comeback late tonight though. Fin…
Isolated rain and snow showers will be around throughout the day and into the evening, but an uptick is expected late tonight through Thursday…
Snow likely for the Thursday morning commute in southeast Nebraska; improving conditions the rest of the day
The wintry mix is peaking early this morning and it's mostly snow coming down across the area. Give yourself a few extra minutes to get to wor…
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Plan …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Th…