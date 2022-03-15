Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow continues to make its way east across the state with the intensity expected to ramp up overnight. Check out our latest forecast video for updated snow timing and amounts through Thursday.
Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
The winter storm is now in its final act. See how much more snow is expected to fall and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video.
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 6-degree low is for…
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Sno…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are exp…
Cold and windy Friday, but a big warm up will occur over the next two days in the state. Track how temperatures will change in our updated forecast video.
“There are going to be some quick winds. … This is our breezy season,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.