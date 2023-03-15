Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.