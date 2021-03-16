 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert