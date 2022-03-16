 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

