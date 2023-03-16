Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
