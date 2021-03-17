Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 20 mph. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.