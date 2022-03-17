The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Thursday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
