Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 12-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.