Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
