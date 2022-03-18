Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Overcast. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Council Bluff…
Temperatures will be well above normal in eastern Nebraska this afternoon, but it will already be getting chilly out west. Rain and snow return tonight. Check out our latest video for all the details.
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are exp…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Thursday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. 35 degrees is today's l…
Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
“There are going to be some quick winds. … This is our breezy season,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Saturday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, …