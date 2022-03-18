Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.