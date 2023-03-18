It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Partly cloudy ski…
Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 12-degree low is forecasted. W…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. T…