Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

