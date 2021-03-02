 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

