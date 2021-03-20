Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.