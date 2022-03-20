Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.