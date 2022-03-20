It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Overcast. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Council Bluff…
The rain and snow are just about gone, but chilly conditions will persist throughout the day. That will be changing in the days ahead. See how much we'll warm up this weekend in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be well above normal in eastern Nebraska this afternoon, but it will already be getting chilly out west. Rain and snow return tonight. Check out our latest video for all the details.
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are exp…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Thursday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. 35 degrees is today's l…
“There are going to be some quick winds. … This is our breezy season,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low…
Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …