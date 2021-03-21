Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
