Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
