Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
