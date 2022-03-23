Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1pm Tuesday for parts of eastern Nebraska. See when the rain and snow will come to an end and who will see the strongest winds in our updated forecast.
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
The rain and snow are just about gone, but chilly conditions will persist throughout the day. That will be changing in the days ahead. See how much we'll warm up this weekend in our updated forecast.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Thursday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. 35 degrees is today's l…
Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in th…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Ra…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 38F. SE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Cha…