Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

