Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.