Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
