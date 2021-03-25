Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
