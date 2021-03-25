 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert