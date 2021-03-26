Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.