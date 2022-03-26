Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.