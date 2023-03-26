The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
