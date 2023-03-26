The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.