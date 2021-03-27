 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert