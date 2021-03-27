Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
