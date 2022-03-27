Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.