Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
