Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
