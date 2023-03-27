Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.