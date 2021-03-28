Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.