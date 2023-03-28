Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.