Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT.