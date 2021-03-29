Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see high…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. T…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecas…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an …