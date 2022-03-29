Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
