Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.