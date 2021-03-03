Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Thursday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 d…
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will re…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 d…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. 27 degrees is toda…
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 24 degrees is toda…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs tom…