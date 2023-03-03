Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
