Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.