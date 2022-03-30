Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.