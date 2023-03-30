Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 4:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.