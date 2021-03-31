Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.